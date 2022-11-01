BAE Systems celebrates new multi-million tax-incentivized building with local and state officials

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - BAE Systems celebrated its new building in southwest Cedar Rapids with employees, local and state officials on Tuesday.

The new facility, which the aerospace and defense contractor said is 278,000 square feet, combines BAE Systems engineering and manufacturing sectors into one building. The city of Cedar Rapids and the state of Iowa gave the company tax incentives worth more than $14.5 Million to keep around 600 jobs in Cedar Rapids.

BAE Systems, which is based in the United Kingdom, acquired Collins Aerospace’s military GPS business after it merged with Raytheon in 2020. The company said it expects around 800 employees to work inside its new location at 7825 6th St SW, which it said is a $100 million investment.

Luke Bishop, who is the product line director for navigation and sensor systems at BAE Systems, said he’s excited about the new building with new equipment and open lighting. He said he believes this new building will allow employees to communicate better on projects.

“There’s nothing that can replace face-to-face interaction sometimes,” Bishop said. “So now we’ve gotten really good at working together virtually. But sometimes there’s no substitute for that shoulder-to-shoulder working together.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (R), Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-01) were at the ribbon-cutting ceremony along with Cedar Rapids Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell and multiple city councilmembers.

Jeff Pomeranz, who is the city manager for the city of Cedar Rapids, said he believes this project is a win for Cedar Rapids in economic development. He said these types of projects are like a game where other communities in the state or across the globe and called the process frustrating.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs, there’s a competitive process and you put a lot of work in and you don’t know where you are going to end up,” Pomeranz said.

The city of Cedar Rapids has offered incentives for all different types of economic development. Those include up to 750-thousand dollars to a developer to create an apartment complex in Kingston Village, up to $3 Million to a construction supplier to build a corporate headquarters in Cedar Rapids and $465,000 for HyVee to build a warehouse in the city.

Other cities also offer incentives for projects. So, if Cedar Rapids didn’t offer a deal to this company it could get a deal somewhere else in eastern Iowa or anywhere else in the country.

