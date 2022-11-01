Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

67-year-old hiker found alive after missing for several days at national park

Rescue crews have found lost hiker Clinton “Preston” Smith after he went missing last week on a...
Rescue crews have found lost hiker Clinton “Preston” Smith after he went missing last week on a trail in the Buffalo National River.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONCA, Ark. (KY3/Gray News) - Officials in Arkansas say search and rescue crews have found a lost hiker.

KY3 reports rescuers were able to locate 67-year-old Clinton “Preston” Smith Tuesday afternoon after going missing from a hike at the Hemmed-in-Hollow Trail in the Buffalo National River on Oct. 27.

Crews said they found Smith about 2.5 miles from the trail along with his vehicle at the trailhead.

According to rescue crews, the 67-year-old was able to speak to them when they found him. They delivered first aid, food and water.

Newton County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Smith was found with no significant injuries.

Crews said the team had previously searched the area, but his movement made it difficult for them to locate him.

Authorities said the terrain around Buffalo National River could be rugged and steep. According to rangers, off-trail travel is often dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal crash on WB Hwy. 30 at the ramp from I-380 SB to WB 30...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
A popular eastern Iowa restaurant, D+K Hickory House, is damaged in accident and fire....
Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire
The incident remains under investigation.
Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County

Latest News

Police in Denver, Colorado, said six people were shot Tuesday, and that one victim died.
Police: 1 killed, 5 wounded in Denver shooting
A video in North Dakota shows trick-or-treaters paying it forward by helping fill an empty...
CUTE VIDEO: Trick-or-treaters pay it forward, fill empty candy bowl on Halloween night
FILE - David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 13, 2013.
Officials: Suspect in Pelosi attack was on ‘suicide mission’
Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a...
Balancing power and issues in Iowa’s legislature
According to the CDC, about 50% of cases among women are associated with smoking. The rest can...
“There are so many people who are nonsmokers,” - lung cancer survivor shares story to raise awareness on causes