Working Iowa: A year of success for Blue Buffalo means a need for employees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Blue Buffalo is one of the fastest growing brands of premium natural pet food in the U.S. and they’re looking to hire in eastern Iowa.

“Blue Buffalo is part of General Mills. We currently make nudges jerky treats which are natural dog treats for your pets. Blue Buffalo in general makes cat treats, cat food, dog food, specifically here we make nudges,” says Skyler Pyzynski, HR Manager, Blue Buffalo.

Seventy percent of U.S. households own a pet. With so many pet parents out there, demand for the product is growing and they are looking to hire more workers.

“We currently have 30 openings. We have openings in our production operator position, no experience required. This is our basic position. We just ask that you have a GED or high school diploma. We also have a maintenance technician opening as well,” adds Skyler.

A lot of the employees are pet owners themselves, so they appreciate the effort that goes into their product.

“I love animals, it’s fun to know we are providing for them,” says Anthony Fitz, Maintenance Worker, Blue Buffalo.

“I work with friends, the pay is good and I just enjoy working here, and I love making dog treats. Make dogs happy, make the people happy,” says Abraham Close, crew lead at Blue Buffalo.

Insurance benefits for you and your pet start on day one.

“I like the people here, I like who I work for, everybody is friendly,” says Anthony Fitz, a maintenance worker at Blue Worker.

“They are very inclusive, any background, everyone is welcome to work here, they don’t discriminate on anything,” said Justin Scott, a maintenance lead at Blue Buffalo.

The starting pay is another plus.

“We have great wages, we start at $19.75 an hour. We have great benefits and so we are looking for someone who is willing to put in the time, ability and effort to grow in their career,” continues Pyzynski.

Another benefit, $75 worth of free pet food or treats each month.

