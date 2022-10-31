Williamsburg’s Carson Huedepohl undeterred by two injuries and a position change

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - Carson Huedepohl was on the fast track as a running back at Williamsburg, until a playoff game late in the season.

“I was going for a tackle and my leg got caught underneath the guy and felt a pop,” said Huedepohl, then a sophomore, now a senior. “It was an ACL tear so I got surgery on that”

It was a tough winter for Carson, and it was about to be a lot tougher. He re-tore his ACL later in the spring playing basketball with his father.

He missed out on the Raiders’ run to the UNI Dome in 2021

“It was hard, but I was proud for them,” Huedepohl said. “It’s been my dream to be there play there.”

Huedepohl quickly got back to work, and he started his senior season as a running back, but it didn’t last for long.

“We just found out that he’s kind of a dual threat guy (at quarterback),” said Williamsburg head coach Curt Ritchie. “We can teach him to make those reads and let his natural ability to run the ball take over.”

After Huedepohl changed his number from 24 to 7, the Raiders had a new starting QB.

Huedepohl hadn’t played quarterback since 8th grade, but you wouldn’t know it seeing him throw the deep ball.

“That’s the part I knew he could do we knew he could throw it far,” Ritchie said. “It was just trying to get the reads and the understanding of how everything else works for a guy who hadn’t played this position since junior high.”

The Raiders are undefeated, and Huedepohl has a shot to bring his team back to the UNI Dome, and fulfill his dream.

“Going through surgery it was really hard mentally and physically but I always knew I could do it stay strong,” Huedepohl said. “I knew I could definitely make a return to football I didn’t know it was going to be quarterback.”

“I definitely knew I could get back on the field.”

