Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

‘Who’s going to be more honest’: Iowans share what’s driving them to the polls

KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to voters in Mount Vernon on Sunday to hear what's sending them to the polls.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:09 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, more than 167,000 people have already turned in an absentee ballot. Millions more will cast their votes across the country on November 8.

KCRG-TV9 caught with a few people Sunday afternoon in downtown Mount Vernon to talk about what is driving them to the polls.

For Trent Bowman, “the environment, education, health care.” For Duane Yock, “definitely the abortion issues have been huge. Just women’s rights in general, the economy.”

Jeramy Viet agreed. “I would say that the abortion is one of the biggest topics. It is with the state of the economy.”

For Julie Viet, it’s not just about what a candidate represents, but their character.

“I’m basically looking at who’s going to be more honest, and who’s going to be real, and who’s got our people in their best interest and not in their pockets,” Viet said.

For many voters, this election felt more critical than those in years past.

“I think we’re closer to the brink, whatever the brink is, and I think it’s urgent,” Bowman said. “I think this is a really important election. I think they all are, but I just think they get each more important with each one.”

Jeramy Viet felt the same way, evidenced by the fact he was going to vote at all.

“Historically, I don’t come from a background that has a whole lot of political motivation, but I would say this year it’s important not only for us as citizens, but also for our kids, too,” Viet said.

Whether a civic duty or a way to shape your community, these Iowans believed in the value of voting and the difference it can make.

“I think it’s very important that people get out and express their opinions and hopefully try to make some good changes,” Yock said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond
Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a...
One person dead after Johnson County crash
Mississippi River in Iowa
Iowa’s Impact on the Mississippi River
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game
Johnston family photo courtesy of Living Undeterred.
Father shares story of losing son to overdose as Iowa sees rise in fentanyl being laced into other drugs

Latest News

Nate Sherwood.
Skate shop owner Nate Sherwood keeps skating alive in Cedar Rapids
Iowa Music Awards
First Iowa Music Awards helps highlight work on and off the stage
Williamsburg’s Carson Huedeophl undeterred by two injuries and a position change
Williamsburg’s Carson Huedepohl undeterred by two injuries and a position change
Iowa Music Awards in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent