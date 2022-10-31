‘Who’s going to be more honest’: Iowans share what’s driving them to the polls

MOUNT VERNON, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the Iowa Secretary of State’s office, more than 167,000 people have already turned in an absentee ballot. Millions more will cast their votes across the country on November 8.

KCRG-TV9 caught with a few people Sunday afternoon in downtown Mount Vernon to talk about what is driving them to the polls.

For Trent Bowman, “the environment, education, health care.” For Duane Yock, “definitely the abortion issues have been huge. Just women’s rights in general, the economy.”

Jeramy Viet agreed. “I would say that the abortion is one of the biggest topics. It is with the state of the economy.”

For Julie Viet, it’s not just about what a candidate represents, but their character.

“I’m basically looking at who’s going to be more honest, and who’s going to be real, and who’s got our people in their best interest and not in their pockets,” Viet said.

For many voters, this election felt more critical than those in years past.

“I think we’re closer to the brink, whatever the brink is, and I think it’s urgent,” Bowman said. “I think this is a really important election. I think they all are, but I just think they get each more important with each one.”

Jeramy Viet felt the same way, evidenced by the fact he was going to vote at all.

“Historically, I don’t come from a background that has a whole lot of political motivation, but I would say this year it’s important not only for us as citizens, but also for our kids, too,” Viet said.

Whether a civic duty or a way to shape your community, these Iowans believed in the value of voting and the difference it can make.

“I think it’s very important that people get out and express their opinions and hopefully try to make some good changes,” Yock said.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.