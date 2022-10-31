Union members ready to strike after ADM facility in Cedar Rapids contract nears expiration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Teamsters Union says it’s preparing for a strike at the ADM facility in Cedar Rapids.

Teamsters Local 238 is the largest local union in the state of Iowa, and according to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238 Jesse Case, the wages at ADM have not kept up with the factors that face the workforce.

“ADM had an operating profit of $1.6 billion in the past quarter,” Case said. “Our members kept the company open during this period. Workers are tired of record company profits while they struggle to make ends meet. The combination of the pandemic, the increase in the cost of living, and the shortage of workers in the job market have changed the attitude of workers. Our members are fed up with the gap between corporate profits and their own paychecks.”

The Teamsters say they’ll join more than 100 other workers in the corn processing industry if they go on strike.

The Union contract is set to expire at the end of October at midnight. They are prepared to strike as early as Tuesday morning.

