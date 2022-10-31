Show You Care
Springville’s dad and daughter duo to share court in fourth straight state appearance

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Howards on the Springville volleyball team will once again get to spend next week at the state tournament.

After dropping their first two sets against New London, Springville rallied from behind to win the Class 1A regional.

Orioles head coach Claude Howard knew the Tigers would be tough. In his first year as head coach in 2013, Springville also went to five sets against New London.

Senior setter Nia Howard, coach Howard’s daughter, scored the final match point. It was pretty fitting for this father and daughter duo who will be making their fourth straight state tournament appearance.

“I mean it’s the best feeling in the world,” Nia said. “Like some people think that having your dad as your coach is kind of a curse, but I see it as a blessing because he’s just amazing. I’m so glad I can share this with someone in my family,” she added.

“It’s definitely emotional. Nia had some moments out there where I think she’d want them back, but she’s a gamer. We grew her up to be a gamer. I’m going to lose it here, but I’m proud of my kid, proud of my team,” Claude said. “State four years in a row. This senior class has been amazing. Best ever to do it at Springville.”

The top-seeded Orioles play Tuesday in Coralville against No. 8 Riverside.

