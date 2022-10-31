A spook-tacular Halloween evening, then a mild start to November

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whether you call it SPOOK-tacular, fab-BOO-lous, or FANG-tastic, trick-or-treating weather looks great! Temperatures this evening fall from the low 60s to the low 50s with light winds and clear skies. November begins tomorrow with continued mild temperatures. We’ll top out in the mid 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Winds pick up through the week and gusty south winds will help in this warming. Rain chances later this week into the upcoming weekend are looking good with temperatures returning to the 50s. Have a safe and happy Halloween!

