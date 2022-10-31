Show You Care
A spook-tacular Halloween evening, then a mild start to November

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring SPOOK-tacular trick-or-treating weather!
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whether you call it SPOOK-tacular, fab-BOO-lous, or FANG-tastic, trick-or-treating weather looks great! Temperatures this evening fall from the low 60s to the low 50s with light winds and clear skies. November begins tomorrow with continued mild temperatures. We’ll  top out in the mid 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Winds pick up through the week and gusty south winds will help in this warming. Rain chances later this week into the upcoming weekend are looking good with temperatures returning to the 50s. Have a safe and happy Halloween!

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

