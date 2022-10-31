Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.(Hidalgo County Jail)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A mother hiding with her children in a bedroom shot a man accused of breaking into her home Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told responding deputies the man had broken into the house through the garage and was trying to get into the bedroom where she and her children had locked themselves.

Authorities said the homeowner warned the man she had a gun and called the police, but he kept trying to get into the bedroom.

According to deputies, the woman shot once through the door and hit the man in the arm.

The sheriff’s office said the man, identified as 36-year-old Carlos Garcia, ran from the home and was found about 100 yards away in an open field.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being charged with burglary of habitation with intent.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
Troopers release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
A fire engulfs a home north of Alburnett in Linn County on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Fire destroys Linn County home, residents escape safely
Mississippi River in Iowa
Iowa’s Impact on the Mississippi River
Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal crash on WB Hwy. 30 at the ramp from I-380 SB to WB 30...
UPDATE: Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a...
One person dead after Johnson County crash

Latest News

Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
The trial is expected to center on the actions and testimony of longtime Trump Organization...
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
An arrest has reportedly been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
LIVE: Indiana police to discuss developments in 2017 unsolved killing of 2 teenage girls
RAGBRAI released the logo and theme for their 50th event
RAGBRAI reveals logo for its next ride
Rashaud Colbert
Former Clarke University student pleaded guilty to terrorism charge