Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail

JONES COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Monday, an Iowa woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit a Forcible Felony, Theft in the First Degree, and Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp with regard to Possession of Methamphetamine.

Court documents state that Amber Wilson, who was already in custody on drug and theft charges, conspired with her boyfriend in an attempt to violently escape the Jones County Jail in July 2022.

Wilson was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years in prison on two separate matters. Those sentences are to run consecutively of one another.

