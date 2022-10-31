Show You Care
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for human trafficking charges

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888(Hawaii News Now/file)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 26th, 2022, an Iowa City man was sentenced to 264 months in prison for Conspiracy to Engage in Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, and Coercion and Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Court documents say that 35-year-old Kachimbe Mukanzu (also known as Kash) recruited several young women and sexually exploited them by force, fraud, and coercion.

Mukanzu posted advertisements on various sites where he would set up profiles for the victims advertising sex acts for money. Mukanzu promised the victims a glamorized lifestyle in order to lure them into performing sex acts, and in return, he profited. Mukanzu provided drugs to the victims so that they could work around the clock. He drove the victims to different states for the purpose of sex trafficking.

Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free at 1-888-373-7888, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Information on the Department of Justice’s efforts to combat human trafficking can be found at the link here.

