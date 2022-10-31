Show You Care
Iowa City man sentenced on child pornography charges

Patel was sentenced to 210 months in prison and ordered to serve five years of supervised...
Patel was sentenced to 210 months in prison and ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his sentence.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges back in June.

A cyber tip from a social media application alerted police that 30-year-old Sameer Patel uploaded child pornography to their site. After further investigation, police found that Patel had distributed, received, and possessed over 18,000 images and 14,000 videos containing child pornography from 2016 to 2021.

Patel was sentenced to 210 months in prison and ordered to serve five years of supervised release following his sentence.

Any persons having knowledge of a child being sexually abused are encouraged to call the Iowa Sexual Abuse Hotline at 1-800-284-7821.

