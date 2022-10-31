Show You Care
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi

Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa State Patrol says a man died when his vehicle hit a semi that was making a U-Turn on a highway.

Troopers responded to the crash around 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Iowa Highway 1 and 280th Street in rural Iowa City.

They say 22-year-old Riley Reynolds of Iowa City was driving a Ford Taurus when he hit a semi trailer. Troopers say the semi was completing a U-turn, and blocking the southbound lane at the time.

State Patrol says Reynolds’ vehicle went into the ditch, and he died at the scene.

The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Johnson County Ambulance Service, the Iowa DOT, and Johnson County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene.

