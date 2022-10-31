Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 30th, 2022 at approximately 7:16 pm, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a missing hunter in the 8300 block of Massbach Rd in rural Elizabeth.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that 66-year-old Russell Ory had not been heard from in several hours.

A K9 unit arrived and successfully tracked to Ory’s location in the woods. Ory was discovered below his tree stand from an apparent fall and was unresponsive. Emergency responders provided medical care for Ory, who was eventually pronounced deceased on scene from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

