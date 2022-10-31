Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

House fire sends one to hospital in SE Cedar Rapids; two pets lost

A firetruck of the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
A firetruck of the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:25 am, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Broadlawn Dr. SE for a report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a very active fire on the upper and lower floors. Rescue teams were advised that there was a person unable to get out due to age and physical ability. Responders located the victim and carried her to safety from the upper floor. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical, but stable condition.

After extinguishing the fire, crews ventilated heavy smoke from the home. They found two cats lost to the fire.

Damage to the home was extensive and all three residents at the home were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal crash on WB Hwy. 30 at the ramp from I-380 SB to WB 30...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
Investigators release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
A fire engulfs a home north of Alburnett in Linn County on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Fire destroys Linn County home, residents escape safely
Mississippi River in Iowa
Iowa’s Impact on the Mississippi River

Latest News

Voters voting in a voting booth.
The Arc in Cedar Rapids encourages people with disabilities to vote in upcoming election
Patel was sentenced to 210 months in prison and ordered to serve five years of supervised...
Iowa City man sentenced on child pornography charges
The incident remains under investigation.
Hunting accident leads to fatality in Jo Daviess County
Anyone who has information about human trafficking should report that information to the...
Iowa City man sentenced to federal prison for human trafficking charges