House fire sends one to hospital in SE Cedar Rapids; two pets lost

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 11:25 am, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Broadlawn Dr. SE for a report of a house fire.

Upon arrival, crews found a very active fire on the upper and lower floors. Rescue teams were advised that there was a person unable to get out due to age and physical ability. Responders located the victim and carried her to safety from the upper floor. She was transported to a nearby hospital in critical, but stable condition.

After extinguishing the fire, crews ventilated heavy smoke from the home. They found two cats lost to the fire.

Damage to the home was extensive and all three residents at the home were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

