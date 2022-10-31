Show You Care
Halloween looks great, perfect for trick-or-treating this evening

Plan on a great Halloween with perfect trick-or-treat conditions!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:16 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a great Halloween across eastern Iowa as the sky clears out nicely. Highs in the 60s will be common this afternoon and will lead us into the 50s for trick-or-treating tonight. Plan on little to wind, either. Looking ahead, plan on a mild start to November with 70s on track for the first few days. As the week goes on, we’ll feel increasing south winds and eventually a chance of rain by Friday. The front that affects us on Friday is slow-moving and will probably linger some rainfall into the weekend as well. Plan on temperatures to fall to the 50s by then. Have a great week!

