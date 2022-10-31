Show You Care
Former Clarke University student pleaded guilty to terrorism charge

Rashaud Colbert
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A former student at Clarke University in Dubuque pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge for violent threats he made against the school.

Court documents show Rashaud Colbert entered the guilty plea, and both prosecutors and attorneys will recommend a deferred judgment of two to five years of probation. His sentencing is set for December 5th.

Police first arrested Colbert in Illinois in August. Court documents show he made a threat on social media to shoot Clarke’s president and other buildings on campus.

This forced the school to go on lockdown for several hours. The school lifted the lockdown after Colbert’ s arrest.

No one was hurt.

