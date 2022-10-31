Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

First Iowa Music Awards helps highlight work on and off the stage

The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.

It was also a chance for people in the music industry to form connections with each other. Organizers said they wanted this event to offer recognition to those who may not otherwise get it.

“I already feel like the artist don’t get the appreciation they need. And that’s in general for music, but especially Iowa artists don’t get the appreciation they need, and they deserve,” Antonio Chalmers, founder and CEO of T1 entertainment, said. “The work, they work so hard for, so you can only imagine the people who aren’t out in front of the cameras, that aren’t in the videos, that are putting things together behind the scenes. Like the sound engineer or the producer whose name really isn’t out there as much as the artist is, and that’s why.”

Chalmers helped organize and start the Iowa Music Awards. He said that they plan to hold the awards show next year.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond
Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a...
One person dead after Johnson County crash
Mississippi River in Iowa
Iowa’s Impact on the Mississippi River
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game
Johnston family photo courtesy of Living Undeterred.
Father shares story of losing son to overdose as Iowa sees rise in fentanyl being laced into other drugs

Latest News

Nate Sherwood.
Skate shop owner Nate Sherwood keeps skating alive in Cedar Rapids
Voters voting in a voting booth.
‘Who’s going to be more honest’: Iowans share what’s driving them to the polls
Williamsburg’s Carson Huedeophl undeterred by two injuries and a position change
Williamsburg’s Carson Huedepohl undeterred by two injuries and a position change
Iowa Music Awards in Cedar Rapids.
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent