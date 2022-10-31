First Iowa Music Awards helps highlight work on and off the stage

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The first Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent.

It was also a chance for people in the music industry to form connections with each other. Organizers said they wanted this event to offer recognition to those who may not otherwise get it.

“I already feel like the artist don’t get the appreciation they need. And that’s in general for music, but especially Iowa artists don’t get the appreciation they need, and they deserve,” Antonio Chalmers, founder and CEO of T1 entertainment, said. “The work, they work so hard for, so you can only imagine the people who aren’t out in front of the cameras, that aren’t in the videos, that are putting things together behind the scenes. Like the sound engineer or the producer whose name really isn’t out there as much as the artist is, and that’s why.”

Chalmers helped organize and start the Iowa Music Awards. He said that they plan to hold the awards show next year.

