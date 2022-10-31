Eight Iowans arrested after seeking underage juveniles for sexual activity

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Following a three-day operation by the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Child (ICAC) Task Force, eight individuals were arrested for seeking underage juveniles for sexual activity.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the operation:

James Ehrenreich Reiser, 37 of Des Moines, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity

Kevin Paul Weiser, 43 of Des Moines, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity

Shijian Ding, 45, of Ankeny, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity

Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40 of Indianola, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity

Kenneth James Jaeger Jr., 55 of Des Moines, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity

Damian Lamorn Dudley, 29 of Polk City, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver

Joshua Michale Lyn Ezzard, 37 of Ankeny, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity

Luke Jai Wilkins, 36 of Ames, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity

