Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Eight Iowans arrested after seeking underage juveniles for sexual activity

ICAC Task Force logo
ICAC Task Force logo(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Following a three-day operation by the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Child (ICAC) Task Force, eight individuals were arrested for seeking underage juveniles for sexual activity.

The following individuals were arrested as a result of the operation:

  • James Ehrenreich Reiser, 37 of Des Moines, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
  • Kevin Paul Weiser, 43 of Des Moines, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
  • Shijian Ding, 45, of Ankeny, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
  • Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40 of Indianola, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
  • Kenneth James Jaeger Jr., 55 of Des Moines, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
  • Damian Lamorn Dudley, 29 of Polk City, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver
  • Joshua Michale Lyn Ezzard, 37 of Ankeny, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
  • Luke Jai Wilkins, 36 of Ames, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police investigate a fatal crash on WB Hwy. 30 at the ramp from I-380 SB to WB 30...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
Investigators release name of man who died after exchanging gunfire with police
Residents displaced after Quincy crash
Iowa City man killed in crash between car and semi
A fire engulfs a home north of Alburnett in Linn County on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.
Fire destroys Linn County home, residents escape safely
Mississippi River in Iowa
Iowa’s Impact on the Mississippi River

Latest News

CR Library
Cedar Rapids Library sees same return rate despite dropping late fees
Linn County supervisors pass resolution against midterm amendment
Linn County supervisors pass resolution to oppose gun rights amendment on midterm ballot
Teamsters Logo
Union members ready to strike after ADM facility in Cedar Rapids contract nears expiration
Wilson was sentenced to an indeterminate term not to exceed 10 years in prison on two separate...
Iowa woman sentenced for conspiring to escape Jones County jail