Eight Iowans arrested after seeking underage juveniles for sexual activity
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Following a three-day operation by the Iowa Internet Crimes Against Child (ICAC) Task Force, eight individuals were arrested for seeking underage juveniles for sexual activity.
The following individuals were arrested as a result of the operation:
- James Ehrenreich Reiser, 37 of Des Moines, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
- Kevin Paul Weiser, 43 of Des Moines, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
- Shijian Ding, 45, of Ankeny, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
- Johnnie Bertrum Meling, 40 of Indianola, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
- Kenneth James Jaeger Jr., 55 of Des Moines, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
- Damian Lamorn Dudley, 29 of Polk City, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity, Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver
- Joshua Michale Lyn Ezzard, 37 of Ankeny, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
- Luke Jai Wilkins, 36 of Ames, IA - Solicitation of commercial sexual activity
Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.