Eastern Iowa restaurant destroyed in fire

A popular eastern Iowa restaurant, D+K Hickory House, is damaged in accident and fire....
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular restaurant in Waterloo is now left in rubble after owners say there was an accident.

D+K Hickory House posted these pictures to their Facebook page on Monday. You can see the devastation from a fire left behind.

They say it happened Sunday morning.

In the post, they said “We are thankful that no one was injured. We are also thankful for all of the caring texts, calls, offers of assistance and prayers that we have received. THANK YOU, THE CHILCOTE FAMILY.”

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports a car crashed into the restaurant around 9 a.m. Sunday. The crash caused a gas leak, which resulted in an explosion.

This was less than a week after celebrating 70 years in business.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

