Drew Stevens’ 54-yard field goal against Northwestern was a personal best for the freshman

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - In Iowa’s 33-13 victory over Northwestern, true freshman kicker Drew Stevens was perfect on the day going 4-for-4 against the Wildcats.

He and sophomore kicker Aaron Blom were battling it out at the position, but Stevens has started for the Hawkeyes since week three. He’s 11-for-12 from the field and has converted on all his extra point attempts.

In the third quarter on Saturday, the South Carolina native hit a 54-yard field goal which is tied for the seventh longest in program history.

“It was a great feeling. It’s always great when you PR on something,” Stevens said after the game. “I’m always comfortable. My comfort levels haven’t changed. I would almost say I am doing as well as I am right now because of Aaron. Because of how good he is, it’s always pushing me to try and be the best player I can be.”

Hawkeyes visit Purdue Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff is set for 11 A.M.

