UPDATE: State Patrol says chase led to fatal crash in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UPDATE: Iowa State Patrol says a chase involving Cedar Rapids Police ended in a crash that killed one person.

State Patrol says the crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. Monday.

They say officers were chasing a person driving a 2003 Chevy Tahoe. They say while the Tahoe was driving from I-380 southbound to Highway 30 westbound, the vehicle went into the ditch, then rolled several times.

State Patrol says the driver died at the scene.

Cedar Rapids Police have not released what led up to the chase. We’re awaiting details from them at this time.

The name of the driver who died has not been released.

-------

ORIGINAL STORY: Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a crash that closed down westbound Highway 30 early Monday morning, as well as a ramp.

Police say the crash happened around 2 a.m. Police have not said what led up to the crash, but say they expect to release more details Monday morning.

The crash closed the westbound lanes of Highway 30 at I-380, as well as the southbound ramp of I-380 to westbound 30.

Stay with TV9 for updates on this crash.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.