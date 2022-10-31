The Arc in Cedar Rapids encourages people with disabilities to vote in upcoming election

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Workers at The Arc in Cedar Rapids are encouraging people with disabilities to take part in the upcoming election. 17.7 million people with disabilities voted in the 2020 election, which was a nearly 6% increase compared to 2016. A study of the 2020 election found more than a third of eligible disabled voters didn’t vote.

The Arc provides services and support for people with disabilities. That’s where we sat down with Emmalee Booth who lives with Asperger’s. She says that comes with some challenges but also some big strengths.

”One of my strengths is my memory,” said Booth.

Booth been voting since she was 18, first with the help of her father for transportation.

”Due to my lack of ability to move my eyes as much as I am now, transport, I mean being able to access a drivers license can be difficult especially if you want to vote,” said Booth.

She missed voting in 2018 because she didn’t have proof of her new Cedar Rapids address with her. But she says the process was smooth in 2020, when she joined 43% of Americans to vote with a mail-in ballot during the pandemic.

And with proof of address, Booth plans to take part in the election next week.

”I feel confident that I can vote this time around in the midterm,” she said.

Going to the polls can come with it’s challenges for people who live with disabilities.

”Just the logistics of polling, going into a little booth and having to fill out a paper. Well if you’re somebody that maybe has visual impairment it could be very difficult for you and you would need to have some assistance. Or if you are in a wheelchair, you may need to have a different type of accommodation for filling out that ballot,” Theresa Lewis explained, Executive Director at The Arc.

She says it’s critical for people with disabilities to have their voices heard as legislation can ultimately impact them and services they receive.

”Disability services are funded through Medicaid and so The Arc and many other providers around, the vast majority of funding that they receive as an agency are through Medicaid,” said Lewis.

Booth hopes others living with disabilities will cast a ballot this year.

”I believe that with assistance they can register with ease and get out there and post the vote because it matters. You have a say in who is in charge of your, what you care about,” Booth said.

52% of people eligible voters with disabilities voted with a mail-in ballot in 2020.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s office lists several resources for people who may need accommodations heading to the polls. That includes everything from requesting assistance filling out your ballot, to help for people with vision issues. You can find that information here.

