Troopers: 1 dead after exchanging gunfire with police following vehicle, foot chase

There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.
There is a large police presence at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue in Davenport early Sunday.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A person is dead after police say they exchanged gunfire with officers following a vehicle and foot chase early Sunday.

Around 2:50 a.m., multiple agencies were on patrol in the 5200 block of Grand Avenue. According to the Iowa State Patrol, officers tried to pull over a vehicle but the driver did not stop.

A chase was initiated and ended when the vehicle crashed at Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue.

According to troopers, the occupants of the vehicle ran on foot.

During a foot chase, officers exchanged gunfire with one of the occupants. The occupant, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting is being investigated by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

