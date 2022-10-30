Trashmore trails shut for season after Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular defunct landfill site will be closed to the public starting Monday, according to officials.

The trails and overlook at Mount Trashmore, located at 2250 A Street SW, are open for the last time until Spring on Sunday, Oct. 30. A reopening date has not yet been announced, but will depend on weather, according to officials.

Work to improve and repair the trails, as well as expand parking available to visitors, will begin on Monday.

The Linn County Solid Waste Agency, which owns the site, said that over 15,000 people used the trail in 2022.

