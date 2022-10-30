Scoreboard dedicated to late Coe College football coach

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For many years, the name Steve Staker was synonymous with Coe College football.

Saturday, Staker’s family gathered on Clark Field for a special half-time ceremony to dedicate a scoreboard named in honor of the late head football coach. In 2020, Staker died of gallbladder cancer.

Steve Cook, Coe’s Director of Athletics & Recreation and Staker’s son-in-law, said Staker had been the head coach for eight years and had been an assistant coach for several years before that.

Shannon Cook is Staker’s daughter and described her father as “someone who would be there no matter what.” She added, “He showed up the people. He loved students. He loved athletes. He gave his time and his heart and poured it all into Coe College.”

This is the second full season the school has had the scoreboard, said Steve Cook. The dedication ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. Dedicating the scoreboard was especially significant because it’s one area where Staker had found fault with Coe.

“For years and years, this was the thorn in my dad’s side,” Shannon said. “This scoreboard before the new one—the paint was faded, like, sometimes the lights would turn on, sometimes it wasn’t. Like, it was just a hot mess. And dad would always say, ‘This is not what a college football stadium should have for scoreboard.’”

When asked what her dad would have thought of the dedication ceremony, Cook said, “Oh, he knows about it. He is here. I have no doubt. That’s the only way I get through my days without my dad. He is here.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.