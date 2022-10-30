Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Scoreboard dedicated to late Coe College football coach

Steve Staker was the head coach at Coe College for eight years, and had been the assistant coach for several years before that.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - For many years, the name Steve Staker was synonymous with Coe College football.

Saturday, Staker’s family gathered on Clark Field for a special half-time ceremony to dedicate a scoreboard named in honor of the late head football coach. In 2020, Staker died of gallbladder cancer.

Steve Cook, Coe’s Director of Athletics & Recreation and Staker’s son-in-law, said Staker had been the head coach for eight years and had been an assistant coach for several years before that.

Shannon Cook is Staker’s daughter and described her father as “someone who would be there no matter what.” She added, “He showed up the people. He loved students. He loved athletes. He gave his time and his heart and poured it all into Coe College.”

This is the second full season the school has had the scoreboard, said Steve Cook. The dedication ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19. Dedicating the scoreboard was especially significant because it’s one area where Staker had found fault with Coe.

“For years and years, this was the thorn in my dad’s side,” Shannon said. “This scoreboard before the new one—the paint was faded, like, sometimes the lights would turn on, sometimes it wasn’t. Like, it was just a hot mess. And dad would always say, ‘This is not what a college football stadium should have for scoreboard.’”

When asked what her dad would have thought of the dedication ceremony, Cook said, “Oh, he knows about it. He is here. I have no doubt. That’s the only way I get through my days without my dad. He is here.”

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game
Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a...
One person dead after Johnson County crash
Johnston family photo courtesy of Living Undeterred.
Father shares story of losing son to overdose as Iowa sees rise in fentanyl being laced into other drugs
Mississippi River in Iowa
Iowa’s Impact on the Mississippi River

Latest News

The city of Waterloo and Cedar Falls celebrated Halloweek this year with trick or treating on...
Communities celebrated Halloween a few days early, parents and kids didn’t seem to mind
Tree planting in Bever Park.
Bever Neighborhood Association plants seedlings to replace lost trees
Drug Take Back Day in Iowa City.
National Drug Take Back Day encourages people to safely dispose of medication
Petras, Stevens help Iowa defeat Northwestern, 33-13
Petras, Stevens help Iowa defeat Northwestern, 33-13