National Drug Take Back Day encourages people to safely dispose of medication

The Iowa City Police Department took part in a national effort to get unused and old pharmaceuticals out of people's homes.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - National Drug Take Back Day is held twice a year at over 4,000 locations across the United States.

This event allowed people to drop off used or expired prescription medication and other items like sharps. It was held at the city recycling center and featured participation from the Iowa City Police Department. Officials said that dozens of people dropped off pharmaceuticals.

Lt. Jorey Bailey, with the Iowa City Police, said that this event is a good way to keep drugs out of the hands of kids and potential first-time users at risk of addiction.

“The best thing we can do is take steps to get those pharmaceuticals out of homes so that we can prevent as much of that as we possibly can,” Bailey said.

Organizers said that you can reach out to a local pharmacy if you missed National Drug Take Back Day and see if they are accepting drop-offs.

The next National Drug Take Back Day will be held in April

