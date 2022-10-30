Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse

At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
At least 32 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — Local media say at least 32 people have died and several are feared injured after a cable bridge collapsed into a river in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday evening. It was not immediately clear how many people were on the bridge. But local media reports said hundreds plunged into the Machchu river when the bridge in the state’s Morbi city collapsed.

The accident comes just days after the colonial-era bridge was reopened to the public after renovation. Officials told the Press Trust of India news agency that the bridge gave way as it could not handle the number of people on it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond
Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a...
One person dead after Johnson County crash
Mississippi River in Iowa
Iowa’s Impact on the Mississippi River
Johnston family photo courtesy of Living Undeterred.
Father shares story of losing son to overdose as Iowa sees rise in fentanyl being laced into other drugs
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game

Latest News

This image from video shows the commotion outside a hospital where victims of a cable bridge...
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’
A Ukrainian emergency service member stands next to a truck that carries the remains of a...
Concerns rise as Russia resumes grain blockade of Ukraine
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
Workers leave iPhone factory in Zhengzhou amid COVID curbs
ARCHIVO - La presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, y su esposo Paul Pelosi...
AP source: Pelosi attacker carried zip ties, in Jan. 6 echo