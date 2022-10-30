Fire destroys Linn County home, residents escape safely

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire destroyed a rural Linn Couty home on Sunday afternoon, according to officials.

At around 12:22 p.m., the Linn County Sheriff’s Office and several other emergency agencies were sent to a report of a fire at a home, located at 4771 North Alburnett Road. Deputies and firefighters arrived to discover the home was in flames and had suffered a partial roof collapse.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze but the home was described as a total loss.

Two residents were at home when the fire broke out and were able to escape safely.

The Alburnett Fire Department, Linn County Rescue, Central City Fire Department, Prairieburg Fire Department, Coggon Fire Department, Center Point Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Tory Mills Fire Department, Monroe Township Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance, American Red Cross, and Alliant Energy assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the fire’s origins is ongoing.

