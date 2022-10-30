Show You Care
Day throws 5 TD passes, UNI hangs on against So. Illinois

University of Northern Iowa Panthers football helmet.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Theo Day threw five touchdown passes and Northern Iowa held off Southern Illinois 37-36 on Saturday.

Day’s fifth TD throw — 5 yards to Desmond Hutson — ended the scoring with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter. Jake Baumgarte missed a 41-yard field goal for Southern Illinois with 47 seconds remaining. The Salukis got the ball back and left the ball at the UNI 1-yard line after a 42-yard desperation pass from Nic Baker to Jathen Jones.

The teams combined for 1,001 yards of total offense, 815 passing. Day was 27-of-32 passing for 330 yards and Baker threw for 485 yards, completing 34 of 48 passes including three touchdowns.

Sam Schnee had eight receptions for 96 yards for Northern Iowa (5-4, 4-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference) and Hutson caught two passes, both for short touchdowns.

Avante Cox had five receptions for 102 yards with two touchdowns for the FCS No. 24 Salukis (5-4, 4-2).

