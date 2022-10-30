Communities celebrated Halloween a few days early, parents and kids didn’t seem to mind

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Waterloo and Cedar Falls celebrated Halloweek this year with trick or treating on Saturday.

That’s because Halloween, the 31st, falls on a Monday. The city said this would allow parents to have time to prepare their children and get candy situated, trick-or-treating hours could start earlier and end earlier, and there would be fewer distractions at school.

“It’s much better because kids don’t have too many activities,” Bernie Badker, of Cedar Falls, said.

Caped heroes, tiny chickens, and fairies filled their buckets with sweet treats and were unphased by the day on the calendar.

“Last year, Halloween was on a Sunday, so it was hard because we had to go to bed early,” Brecken, a Cedar Falls student and trick-or-treater, said.

Parents said it was easier than cramming dinner and costumes after school, and kids liked the idea of staying up later; the spirit of Halloween wasn’t lost among those we spoke to because of celebrating Halloween two days before the actual holiday.

“Everybody else is doing the same thing,” Tina Brown, a Cedar Falls parent, said. “Everybody else is enjoying being out and collecting candy.”

While the Halloween festivities were done and over with before the actual official day, what would happen on Halloween was still to be seen.

“I haven’t thought that far,” Juanita Eklenborg, of Cedar Falls, said.

“It will just be a normal day, but not as gloomy as a normal Monday,” said Brecken.

“I think it will be a normal Monday because we already celebrated, and I think that’s fine,” Brown said.

