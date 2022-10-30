A cloudy and warm Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Clouds have moved into Eastern Iowa allowing temperatures to only drop into the 40s and 50s across the area. It’s a warm morning for those heading off to church. The clouds are due to a low-pressure system that is moving through the Midwest. However, the bulk of the system will stay to our south and east, keeping us dry. Highs today will rise into the mid-60s with only pockets of sunshine expected. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky overnight with lows dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s.

We’ll wake up to cloud cover on Monday morning, but the clouds are expected to clear out of our area during the afternoon ushering in a mostly sunny sky. It will be a beautiful Halloween overall with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Rain chances will return to the area by the end of the upcoming workweek as the next cold front moves through the state.

