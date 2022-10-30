Cloudiness decreases, setting up nice Halloween

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Warm weather wraps up October and kicks off November, setting the stage for easy trick-or-treating on Monday night.

Lows tonight drop toward 40, with skies slowly becoming partly cloudy. They will continue to become sunnier through the day on Monday, with highs into the mid and upper 60s. Trick-or-treat time temps will range from the low 60s early toward the low 50s late.

Above normal temperatures remain until later in the week, when a storm system develops and brings us a storm chance Friday. Another chance for rain rounds out next weekend, leading into a cool down by the start of the following week.

