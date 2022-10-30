Show You Care
Bever Neighborhood Association plants seedlings to replace lost trees

People planted around 200 oak trees in Bever Park as part of Cedar Rapids's plan to restore the urban canopy after the 2020 derecho.
By Victoria Wong
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Bever Neighborhood Association planted 200 oak tree seedlings near Zoo Hill Pavilion in Bever Park on Saturday morning.

The effort was part of Cedar Rapids’ plan to restore the urban canopy after the 2020 Derecho. This work included planting seedlings in gravel beds, which city officials said are less expensive to produce and contain more root mass than field-grown tree seedlings. This allows the trees to grow faster and stronger.

The ReLeaf Cedar Rapids plan aims to plant 42,000 trees at parks across the city in the next decade. This year they have planted almost 2,500 trees so far. The Cedar Rapids Parks Foundation also donated $25,000 to the city in the effort of reforestation of parks.

Carole Teator, Manager of ReLeaf Program Manager says

“Sometimes, you don’t know how important things are until you lose them,” Carole Teator, manager of the ReLeaf program, said. “I think everyone in Cedar Rapids is recommitted to what trees provide to us and what they provide to wildlife. So, you can see that enthusiasm in just the number of people who have shown up.”

Organizers of ReLeaf said that they plan to have 1,000 trees to plant next fall.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

