Beloved Ankeny teacher improving after life-threatening crash(MGN)
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -A beloved teacher and coach at Ankeny High is beginning to show signs of improvement almost one month after a life-threatening bike accident, KCCI’s Andrew Mollenbeck reported.

Greg Lage suffered a brain injury from the crash on Oct. 1. The accident could have killed him but for two Des Moines Police officers who found him shortly after the accident.

He spent the next three weeks in a coma.

“Greg is waking up, and we’re starting to see that he can recognize who we are,” said his wife, Mindy Myers-Lage. “And then you’ll have a day where you realize it’s going to be a long road and that kind of sets in and makes it a little more difficult.”

The family is still trying to manage expectations as the extent of Greg’s brain injury is unknown.

“To see him smile again and see his eyes open has been really, really encouraging,” said his daughter, Sadie Lage. “For a while staying hopeful was getting difficult, and now it’s easy to be hopeful and know that this is going to be a really long journey and really long recovery.”

The family has been getting support from around the world. Mindy simply wants to be able to share that with Greg.

“I want him more than anything to be able to bear witness to that love and support,” she said.

