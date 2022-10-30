Show You Care
Amber Alert issued for toddlers in Asheboro, North Carolina

FILE -An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina.(WAVE 3)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing toddlers from Asheboro, North Carolina.

The Asheboro Police Department says the children are 4-year-old Londyn Williams and 2-year-old Deshawn Williams.

Londyn is Black, approximately 3 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a purple panda sweater with jeggings with cats on the feet.

Deshawn is Black, approximately 2 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 28 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is believed to be wearing a red and white shirt with tan slacks.

Police say the children are believed to be traveling with Deshawn Devoe Williams, Williams Markel, and Haley Sue Harrah.

Williams is a 25-year-old Black male, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds.

Markel is a 20-year-old Black male, about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighs about 140 pounds.

Both Williams and Markel were wearing black hoodies and black ski masks.

There is no clear description for Harrah at this time, however, police say Harrah is 24 years old.

The children and adults are said to be traveling in a 2019 Black Dodge Durango with a North Carolina license plate: NC JMY3236.

If you have information about where the children could be, you can contact the Asheboro Police Department at 336-318-6923.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

