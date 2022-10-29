Show You Care
Ways to stay healthy while you enjoy Halloween are in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Whitney Hemmer shares ways to stay healthy while you enjoy Halloween in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

Eat a meal or snack with protein first or with candy. String cheese, cottage cheese, deli meats, nuts, and seeds are great snack options to try.

You can also remove the dessert stigma. Try serving candy with dinner, not after.

Finally, let your kids pick one or two pieces everyday, they often forget about it after a few days.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

