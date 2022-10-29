Show You Care
A warm and sunny start to the holiday weekend

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -It’s a quiet morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 30s and 40s and a mostly clear sky. We’ll enjoy a beautiful Saturday with temperatures in the 60s with a mostly sunny sky. Tonight will be quiet with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds are also expected to build into the region from the south overnight.

Therefore, we’ll wake up to a mostly cloudy sky Sunday with cloud cover continuing into the afternoon and highs in the 60s. Some sunshine will return Monday with a warm Halloween. Temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s on Monday. Kids will enjoy beautiful weather for trick or treating. We’ll be dry through the middle of the week with rain chances potentially returning Thursday and Friday.

