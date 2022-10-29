Search underway for missing child in northeast Iowa

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials are searching for a missing child in Buchanan County.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation confirmed a search was underway late Friday night. Officials are focusing on an area between Fairbank and Hazleton.

No other information has been released as of 11:50 p.m. Friday. Officials said they expect to release more details soon.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.