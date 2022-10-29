Show You Care
Petras, Stevens help Iowa defeat Northwestern, 33-13

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Joe Evans, right, sacks Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan...
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive end Joe Evans, right, sacks Northwestern quarterback Brendan Sullivan at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. The Hawkeyes recorded seven total sacks for a net loss of 54 yards for the Wildcats.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Petras threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and Drew Stevens kicked four field goals as Iowa defeated Northwestern, 33-13, on Saturday.

The Hawkeyes (4-4, 2-3 Big Ten) snapped a three-game losing streak with their highest point total of the season. Northwestern (1-7, 1-4) has lost seven straight.

Petras was 21-for-30 passing for 220 yards. He had a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter and threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Luke Lachey late in the second quarter.

Petras, in his third season as Iowa’s starter, was replaced by Alex Padilla in the second half of last Saturday’s 54-10 loss at Ohio State. The two were listed as co-No. 1s on this week’s depth chart, but Petras got the start. He then led the Hawkeyes to points on all four of their first-half possessions for a 20-0 halftime lead.

Stevens had field goals of 29 and 24 yards in the first half, then added a 54-yarder in the third quarter. His 25-yarder in the fourth quarter made it 26-7.

Iowa’s Arland Bruce IV added a 23-yard touchdown run with 5:13 left for the Hawkeyes’ final points.

Northwestern was held to 177 total yards, with only 18 rushing yards on 37 attempts. The Wildcats got a 1-yard touchdown pass from Brendan Sullivan to Duke Olges in the third quarter, and a 7-yard touchdown pass from Sullivan to Raymond Niro III on the final play of the game.

Sullivan threw for 159 yards and was sacked seven times.

THE TAKEAWAY

Northwestern continued to stumble, making that 31-28 win over Nebraska to open the season seem like a long time ago. The Wildcats’ offense was mostly ineffective against the Hawkeyes, who came into the game ranked sixth nationally in total defense.

The Hawkeyes, who broke a three-game home losing streak to the Wildcats, had 393 yards to shake off some of the offensive woes that have plagued them all season. It was the best game of the season for Petras, who seemed on the verge of losing his starting job after turning the ball over three times in the first half last week.

UP NEXT

Northwestern: Hosts Ohio State next Saturday.

Iowa: At Purdue next Saturday.

Hawkeyes, Northwestern are both out to end losing streaks