JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) -One person has died following a crash in Johnson County early this morning. Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a semi with a trailer was completing a U turn. The Ford struck the trailer and entered the ditch causing the fatal injury.

The crash is under investigation.

