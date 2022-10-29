One-on-one with Chuck Grassley, candidate for Senate

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sen. Chuck Grassley (R) is running for his 8th term in the Senate against Democrat Mike Franken. The 89-Year-Old would have the most seniority in the United States Senate, if reelected.

TV9 sat with Sen. Grassley as part of our election coverage talking with the candidates for Governor and Congress. The last Iowa Poll from the Des Moines Register showed Sen. Grassley with a three-point lead over Franken, which would make it the closest election challenge he’s faced since entering the Senate.

60% of responders to the Iowa Poll said Sen. Grassley’s age is a concern. Sen. Grassley said he plans to serve all six years of his term, which means he would turn 95-Years-Old in office. He said he still believes he can serve the state in the Senate.

”I’ve been doing the job,” Sen. Grassley said. “In fact, the question you raised about my age was raised six years ago 82 people thought boy. And here I’m still alive.”

He also said he wouldn’t like his grandson, Speaker of the House Pat Grassley (R-New Hartford), to enter the competition to replace him, if he retired early. Regardless, Iowa’s Governor would make the decision to fill any vacancy.

Sen. Grassley blames inflation on the Biden Administration’s ability to pass multiple pieces of legislation, which increased government spending. He also believes energy prices have increased due to the administration’s policies on energy.

“Half of the 8.2% inflation is the energy policies of this administration,” he said. “Stopping drilling, Fracking and not owning the companies. And it’s just a fact.”

Iowa’s senior senator cosponsored two different bills he believes would decrease inflation. The Family and Community Inflation Relief Act of 2022, according to the congressional research service, would adjust different tax credits like the child tax to inflation. The Middle Class Savings and Investment Act would provide incentives for middle-income taxpayers for savings and investment, which would decrease demand.

The senator is also a cosponsor of NOPEC, which has been introduced in the Senate for multiple years. The bill, according to the congressional research service, would stop a foreign state from engaging in collective action impacting the market, supply, price, or distribution of oil, natural gas, or any other petroleum product in the U.S.

None of those bills have passed the Senate as of Friday.

Sen. Grassley has also supported different national bans on abortions at the federal level throughout his more than 40 years in politics. Two of the most recent bills he supported include the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act in 2019, which banned abortion if the fetus is 20 weeks or older unless the pregnancy is the result of rape, incest or terminating the pregnancy would save the patient’s life.

Sen. Grassley said he wouldn’t support a similar bill since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. He said he believes state legislatures should address the abortion issue rather than federal lawmakers.

“The courts have sent it back to the states so each individual state can do it,” Grassley said. So for me, it’s not unelected Judges that make decisions on abortion. It’s the elected representatives of the 50 state legislatures, and I’m not in those 50 state legislatures. But, since I am pro-life you could say that I’m for life except for the life of the mother, rape and incest.”

