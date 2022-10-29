More clouds on Sunday, but still mild

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable are a couple of words to describe the weather on the way.

Tonight, lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s as clouds increase. This leads into a mostly cloudy Sunday, but with temperatures similar to those experienced on Saturday.

Highs increase a bit more into next week, peaking by midweek in the upper 60s and low 70s. A storm system will develop across the central U.S., bringing a more unsettled pattern for the end of the work week.

Temperatures show a downturn next weekend, too.

