Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

More clouds on Sunday, but still mild

Expect a cloudier day to end the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet and comfortable are a couple of words to describe the weather on the way.

Tonight, lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s as clouds increase. This leads into a mostly cloudy Sunday, but with temperatures similar to those experienced on Saturday.

Highs increase a bit more into next week, peaking by midweek in the upper 60s and low 70s. A storm system will develop across the central U.S., bringing a more unsettled pattern for the end of the work week.

Temperatures show a downturn next weekend, too.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic.
Body of missing boy found in Buchanan Co. pond
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game
Law enforcement say a Ford Taurus was traveling southbound on Highway 1 around 2:14 am, as a...
One person dead after Johnson County crash
Johnston family photo courtesy of Living Undeterred.
Father shares story of losing son to overdose as Iowa sees rise in fentanyl being laced into other drugs
Mississippi River in Iowa
Iowa’s Impact on the Mississippi River

Latest News

Cloudier skies on Sunday.
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier brings the latest First Alert...
First Alert Forecast: Saturday Morning, October 29
A warm and sunny start to the holiday weekend
A warm and sunny start to the holiday weekend
First Alert Forecast
Ghoulishly Good