Brazil president makes Argentina a campaign boogeyman

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — As a Brazilian living in Argentina, Luciana Taddeo says she spends ever-more effort rebutting ever-crazier rumors. There are claims that Argentines have to leave keys in their car ignition so the government could use them at any time. Or that the government has abolished the right to inherit properties.

Many of those rumors have been fanned by the presidential election in neighboring Brazil. Incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro has turned Argentina into a sort of political boogeyman, a warning of the claimed horrors his nation could face if it elects leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.