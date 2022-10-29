Show You Care
Brazil president makes Argentina a campaign boogeyman
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — As a Brazilian living in Argentina, Luciana Taddeo says she spends ever-more effort rebutting ever-crazier rumors. There are claims that Argentines have to leave keys in their car ignition so the government could use them at any time. Or that the government has abolished the right to inherit properties.

Many of those rumors have been fanned by the presidential election in neighboring Brazil. Incumbent President Jair Bolsonaro has turned Argentina into a sort of political boogeyman, a warning of the claimed horrors his nation could face if it elects leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

