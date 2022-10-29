50 dead, dozens feared missing as storm lashes Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains have left at least 50 people dead. A regional interior minister said at least 42 people died in southern Maguindanao province. Eight others died elsewhere in the country from the onslaught of Tropical Storm Nalgae, which made landfall early Saturday in the country’s eastern coast.

But the worst storm impact so far was a mudslide that buried dozens of houses in Maguindanao’s Kusiong village. As many as 60 villagers were feared to be missing and buried in a deluge of rainwater, mud, rocks and trees in a hard-hit southern Philippine province.

