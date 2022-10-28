Show You Care
University of Iowa homecoming parade kicks off Friday in Iowa City

The University of Iowa’s homecoming parade will kick off in downtown Iowa City on Friday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:34 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa’s homecoming parade will kick off in downtown Iowa City on Friday night.

Each year, the university celebrates alongside more than 1,500 Hawkeyes from near and far.

The parade will feature dozens of floats, performances, bands as well as students, faculty and staff.

Iowa men’s wrestling coach Tom Brands and the new Iowa women’s wrestling coach Clarissa Chun are leading the parade this year.

It starts tonight at 5:45 p.m.

It comes ahead of the Hawkeyes’ game against Northwestern on Saturday at Kinnick.

Kickoff is at 2:35 p.m.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

