University of Dubuque students protest pro-life speaker on campus

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at the University of Dubuque protested after a pro-life speaker delivered remarks on campus during an event on Thursday night.

The event featured Evie West, a pro-life advocate.

Camyrn Kelter, a student and organizer of the protest, said the protest wasn’t about the speaker specifically, but rather that the University held an event presenting pro-life views, without also presetning an opposing viewpoint.

“Our university is trying to say that they don’t have a stance, they’re not taking a stance,” Kelter said. “But I can walk in that room and I can see students, faculty, anyone who doesn’t support my right to choose. And I think that’s a slap in the face.”

The University of Dubuque released the following statement on the event:

“This is not an endorsement of any topic or political position; rather, it is our responsibility to be a space that hosts the free and civil exchange of ideas that is a central feature of our democracy.”

The protest on Thursday night was peaceful, and the speaker, Evie West, did talk to the group at one point.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.