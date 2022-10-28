Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

University of Dubuque students protest pro-life speaker on campus

Students at the University of Dubuque protested after a pro-life speaker delivered remarks on campus during an event on Thursday night.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at the University of Dubuque protested after a pro-life speaker delivered remarks on campus during an event on Thursday night.

The event featured Evie West, a pro-life advocate.

Camyrn Kelter, a student and organizer of the protest, said the protest wasn’t about the speaker specifically, but rather that the University held an event presenting pro-life views, without also presetning an opposing viewpoint.

“Our university is trying to say that they don’t have a stance, they’re not taking a stance,” Kelter said. “But I can walk in that room and I can see students, faculty, anyone who doesn’t support my right to choose. And I think that’s a slap in the face.”

The University of Dubuque released the following statement on the event:

“This is not an endorsement of any topic or political position; rather, it is our responsibility to be a space that hosts the free and civil exchange of ideas that is a central feature of our democracy.”

The protest on Thursday night was peaceful, and the speaker, Evie West, did talk to the group at one point.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Marion police arrested Gary Jacobsen III (left), 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas...
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game
An employee at a nail salon in Des Moines says one of her customers assaulted her.
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay

Latest News

The Hawkeye Area Council of Boy Scouts of America says it's selling one of its camps.
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
The University of Iowa’s homecoming parade will kick off in downtown Iowa City on Friday night.
University of Iowa homecoming parade kicks off Friday in Iowa City
Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment
Hearing to revisit Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill planned for Friday