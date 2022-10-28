Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Univ. of Iowa business students turn class project into donations to Stead Family Children’s Hospital

By Libbie Randall
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at the University of Iowa have taken a class project and turned it into donations.

Several weeks ago, Eli Anderson and several of his classmates started a business selling customized cups. Since then, profits have turned into hundreds of dollars in donations to UIHC.

“To start, our group brought in $15. Our professor brought the other 5,” he told TV-9. “So far we’ve made about $1,700 in revenue, and about 200 of that we will be donating to the Stead Family Children’s Hospital.”

And their not the only ones.

Another group, selling crocheted bags, coasters, and key chains has given back a percentage of their profits as well.

“It’s known that the Stead Hospital is kind of one our biggest things here. They’re definitely in need of support of all the children and families that go there,” said said Celia Hernandez.

It’s not a requirement of the class, let alone this specific project.

“Every week they have to report back on what they sold, how much it cost, their profit margins,” said Professor Bob Walker. “They can do anything they want to with it. It’s their money, they’ve worked hard for it.”

He says the idea was first thought of by some students last year, and has since become a no-brainer for many of the other students involved.

“It was like when they first said that, it restored my faith in humanity. They have so many other things to do with their money and they decided to give it back to Stead and the children’s hospital so it really touched me,” said Walker.

In just one semester, his students last fall gave a total of $4,000.

Hernandez’s group business can be found here. Anderson’s group business is working on developing an Etsy shop under the name “UniCups”.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
A video captured an impressive basketball shot made by a UPS delivery driver who joined the...
VIDEO: UPS driver makes impressive basketball shot while making a delivery
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
Iowa requirement on candidates living in district impossible to enforce
Kyle Astleford
Buchanan County father arrested after physically abusing baby

Latest News

UIHC
Univ. of Iowa business students turn class project into donations to Stead Family Children’s Hospital
Spencer Lee hungrier than he’s ever been after ACL surgery
Spencer Lee hungrier than he’s ever been after ACL surgery
i9 Follow-Up: Two months after moving to Grimes, Iowa lawmaker releases bill showing water usage
i9 Follow-Up: Two months after moving to Grimes, Iowa lawmaker releases bill showing water usage
ONE-ON-ONE interview with Senate candidate Adm. Mike Franken
ONE-ON-ONE interview with Senate candidate Adm. Mike Franken