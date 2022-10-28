Third teen arrested, charged in July burglary, vandalism case in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A third teen has been arrested and charged for his alleged participation in a series of burglaries and vandalism in July.

Police on Friday said they arrested 18-year-old Koda Holst, from Cedar Rapids.

Holst in the third teen charged in connection to the burglaries and acts of vandalism committed in the Uptown District of Marion on July 21.

Police also arrested Gary Jacobsen III, 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas, 19, of Marion, on Wednesday in connection to the crimes.

Police said the three people allegedly stole cans of spray paint from a business and used them to paint graffiti on several cars, buildings and street signs on July 21. Police also said at least one firearm was stolen from a vehicle.

In a press release, police said some of the graffiti included swastika symbols, the words “I am a Nazi,” and “KKK.” The total damage is estimated at more than $10,000.

All three of them are charged with criminal mischief, third-degree burglary-non-vehicle, conspiracy to commit non-forcible felony, trafficking stolen weapons, third-degree burglary-vehicle, conspiracy to commit aggravated misdemeanor, and person ineligible to carry a dangerous weapon.

“This matter was thoroughly investigated to determine if a hate crime was committed but no evidence was uncovered to support hate crime allegations or warrant the filing of additional charges,” police said in a press release.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization urged prosecutors to review the case again to determine whether hate crime charges can be brought against the suspects.

