Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.

Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8.

The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”

If the amendment passes, this would make Iowa the fourth state to add “strict scrutiny” language to its constitution.

Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington is one of six sheriffs officially endorsing the proposed amendment. He calls it the ‘freedom amendment.’

“It needs to be in the Iowa constitution just simply for the fact that if you have your Second Amendment rights violated, the way it is now, you have to wait until you get time in a federal court,” Wethington said. “It can be dealt with at a state level now.”

Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University, says he questions the ethics of law enforcement endorsements.

“The difficulty is while people are entitled to their own opinion, when people have a certain authority over others, whether it’s law enforcement, employers, professors, teachers whatever, they’re in a position to make the people subordinate to that authority uncomfortable at best,” Goldford said.

Only six Iowa sheriffs publicly endorsed the firearms amendment, but the Iowa Firearms Coalition says many more are also in support.

Opponents say it could make it more difficult to get background checks done and to keep firearms out of the hands of those experiencing mental difficulties or with criminal backgrounds.

