Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Iceland

Several Iowa sheriff’s endorse proposed gun rights amendment

Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - (KCCI) - Some Iowa sheriffs say they support a proposed gun rights amendment to the Iowa Constitution.

Iowans will vote on it in the midterms on Nov. 8.

The proposed amendment says, “the right to bear arms shall not be infringed,” and any restrictions shall be subject to “strict scrutiny.”

If the amendment passes, this would make Iowa the fourth state to add “strict scrutiny” language to its constitution.

Cedar County Sheriff Warren Wethington is one of six sheriffs officially endorsing the proposed amendment. He calls it the ‘freedom amendment.’

“It needs to be in the Iowa constitution just simply for the fact that if you have your Second Amendment rights violated, the way it is now, you have to wait until you get time in a federal court,” Wethington said. “It can be dealt with at a state level now.”

Dennis Goldford, a political science professor at Drake University, says he questions the ethics of law enforcement endorsements.

“The difficulty is while people are entitled to their own opinion, when people have a certain authority over others, whether it’s law enforcement, employers, professors, teachers whatever, they’re in a position to make the people subordinate to that authority uncomfortable at best,” Goldford said.

Only six Iowa sheriffs publicly endorsed the firearms amendment, but the Iowa Firearms Coalition says many more are also in support.

Opponents say it could make it more difficult to get background checks done and to keep firearms out of the hands of those experiencing mental difficulties or with criminal backgrounds.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fong's Pizza opened May 7, 2018 at 1006 3rd St. SE in Cedar Rapids on May 7, 2018. (KCRG-TV9)
Fong’s Pizza in Cedar Rapids to close permanently
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Marion police arrested Gary Jacobsen III (left), 19, of Cedar Rapids, and Zane Wilcox-Thomas...
Two teens arrested in July burglaries, vandalism case in Uptown Marion
Iowa guard Ahron Ulis (4) plays against Northwestern in the first half of an NCAA college...
Iowa men’s basketball player suspended for opening exhibition game
An employee at a nail salon in Des Moines says one of her customers assaulted her.
Des Moines nail salon owner beaten and bruised by customer after refusal to pay

Latest News

The Hawkeye Area Council of Boy Scouts of America says it's selling one of its camps.
Hawkeye Area Council selling one of its camps to pay $446,000 obligation
The University of Iowa’s homecoming parade will kick off in downtown Iowa City on Friday night.
University of Iowa homecoming parade kicks off Friday in Iowa City
Students at the University of Dubuque protested after a pro-life speaker delivered remarks on...
University of Dubuque students protest pro-life speaker on campus
Hearing to revisit Iowa’s fetal heartbeat bill planned for Friday